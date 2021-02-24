UrduPoint.com
German Health Ministry Declines Comment On Berlin Police Rejection Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:18 PM

The German Health Ministry on Wednesday declined to comment on the reports about Berlin police officers refusing to be injected with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Earlier, the Berliner Zeitung newspaper reported that Berlin police officers, who are listed among priority vaccination groups, are doubting the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine and voice concern over possible side effects.

"I cannot tell you the numbers, [or] how this is viewed by individual agencies, whether or not there are refusals and if it is a trend, as you describe it. Those who do not accept a proposal to get vaccinated will not receive a vaccine at the moment," the ministry's spokesperson told reporters.

The city has apportioned 24,000 doses of the vaccine to vaccinate its police force but has not made vaccination mandatory.

