German Health Ministry Looking At Immunity Passports Amid Calls For Border Reopening

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:38 PM

The German Health Ministry is studying options for introducing "vaccination passports," a spokesman said Monday, amid calls for the reopening of internal EU borders

"We are not currently discussing EU-wide vaccination passports.

We are studying key issues, evaluating them and will then make a comment off that," Hanno Kautz told reporters.

The European Commission said last month that documentation and mutual recognition of vaccination was becoming "of utmost importance," since an EU approach would facilitate cross-border applications of such certificates among member states.

