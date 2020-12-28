UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Health Ministry Opposes Easing COVID-19 Restrictions For Vaccinated People

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

German Health Ministry Opposes Easing COVID-19 Restrictions for Vaccinated People

German Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn has opposed on Monday the weakening of COVID-19-related restrictions for persons who have already been vaccinated against the virus

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) German Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn has opposed on Monday the weakening of COVID-19-related restrictions for persons who have already been vaccinated against the virus.

On Sunday, a vaccination campaign began in Germany. According to the national vaccination plan adopted on December 18, persons over 80 and care workers, as well as medical personnel of intensive care units and emergency rooms who are at a high risk of exposure to COVID-19, will be vaccinated first.

"Some have a priority now to get vaccinated first because were have only few vaccines available. Those who have not been vaccinated can expect those who have to show solidarity and not declare that they are no longer subject to something like wearing a face mask.

.. We have confronted the pandemic until now in solidarity as a society, and we will confront it in the coming months the same way until everyone will be offered a vaccine," the minister told the German ZDF broadcaster.

Earlier in December, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the authorities in Germany had agreed on toughening the coronavirus-related restrictions ahead of the Christmas season until January 10, closing all non-essential businesses and banning alcohol consumption in public areas.

Related Topics

Christmas German Germany Same Angela Merkel January December Sunday All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy rewards Fakhar Zaman with honorary r ..

10 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

39 seconds ago

Justice Javed grieved over demise of Justice Ghous ..

41 seconds ago

Russian Trawler That Sank in Barents Sea Was Opera ..

43 seconds ago

PSX stays bullish, gains 257 points to close at 43 ..

44 seconds ago

Chinese astronomers discover nearly 600 high-veloc ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.