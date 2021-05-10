UrduPoint.com
German Health Ministry Says Not All Documents Submitted For EU Authorization Of Sputnik V

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 08:20 PM

German Health Ministry Says Not All Documents Submitted for EU Authorization of Sputnik V

The German Health Ministry on Monday described the situation with the registration of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in the European Union as unchanged due to lack of documentation

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The German Health Ministry on Monday described the situation with the registration of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in the European Union as unchanged due to lack of documentation.

On Sunday, German tabloid Bild reported that the approval of the Russian vaccine is delayed as the criteria appeared to be more demanding than Moscow expected.

"The situation remains without changes. Not all sets of documents have been submitted yet, so I cannot make statements about a possible authorization date," a ministerial spokesperson said at a briefing.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which promotes the vaccine abroad, stated that the developers of Sputnik V were showing total transparency despite alleged attempts by major pharmaceutical companies, and political circles of several countries, to pressure the European Medicines Agency to prevent the vaccine from entering the EU market. The RDIF described the Bild article as an example of a misinformation campaign.

More Stories From World

