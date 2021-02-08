UrduPoint.com
German Health Ministry Says Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca Vaccines Work On COVID-19 Strains

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Monday described the coronavirus vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca as effective against new strains of COVID-19, as they at least prevent acute forms of the disease.

Previously, several vaccinated German nationals were reported to have gotten infected with novel strains.

"There are various scientific data on the issue, but there is one important thing in all that data, specifically that, per the information at hand, all three vaccines are effective in a sense that they prevent acute progression of the disease," Spahn said at a press conference.

When responding to citizens' complaints about the inability to pick a vaccine for immunization, the minister said that such a choice was impossible at the moment.

"I would like to provide such a choice but due to to a small number of vaccines we cannot do that, not yet at least," Spahn stated.

According to the minster, the share of the UK strain of the coronavirus in Germany is about six percent among all confirmed cases.

In December, the UK announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, adding that the new variant can be up to 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK. There is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic.

Another mutated strain was discovered in South Africa back in October and is now the most widespread variant in the country. Just as with the UK strain, it is more transmissible, but not yet confirmed to be more pathogenic.

