German Health Ministry Says Still Cannot Imagine Mechanism For Sputnik V Recognition

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:34 PM

The German Health Ministry said on Monday that it "cannot yet" imagine a procedure for recognizing Sputnik V in cases where re-vaccination is done using a COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the European Union

A representative of the state agency made the remark at a briefing, when asked if the ministry can imagine such a scenario.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is responsible for approving drugs within the EU, has been reviewing the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 since March 4. Until the process is completed, those vaccinated with Sputnik V have to go into quarantine upon arrival in Germany.

Another EU member, Austria, said earlier that those vaccinated with Sputnik V will be allowed in public places if they receive a shot of an EMA-approved COVID-19 vaccine and get an antibodies test.

