German Health Ministry Teams Up With Lufthansa to Bring Millions of Face Masks From China

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The German Health Ministry is working with Lufthansa to airlift millions of protective face masks from China amid the coronavirus epidemic in the country, Hanno Kautz, a spokesman of the ministry, said on Wednesday during a briefing.

"These flights are operating all the time.

This week, 14 million protective masks will be delivered to Germany, more than in the previous two weeks," Kautz said, adding that the health ministry is cooperating with Lufthansa on the initiative.

The masks are delivered to Germany via the Shanghai-Frankfurt route, the spokesman added, and their effectiveness of is properly checked upon arrival.

Germany has so far confirmed 107,663 cases of the coronavirus and 2,016 deaths from complications related to COVID-19. More than 36,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.