German Health Ministry to Create Mechanism to Trace Coronavirus Mutations - Spahn

(@FahadShabbir)

The German Ministry of Health will create a special mechanism to detect and systematize the coronavirus mutations amid a threat of spreading of the new strains, health minister Jens Spahn announced on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The German Ministry of Health will create a special mechanism to detect and systematize the coronavirus mutations amid a threat of spreading of the new strains, health minister Jens Spahn announced on Monday.

"Two highly-infectious variants of the virus have been detected in Germany, one of them is broadly represented in the United Kingdom and the other one is present in South Africa, and we also receive alarming information from Brazil ... In order to early receive full information about known and unknown mutations that are detected in Germany, to see how the virus changes in Germany and which mutations emerge here, we have made a decision to significantly support analytic effort," Spahn said.

Regional laboratories engaged in coronavirus studies and sequencing will be obligated to provide information to the Robert Koch Institute in compliance with amendments to the law on epidemiological protection, Spahn explained, pledging to sign a relevant decree later on Monday.

The German government will sponsor the laboratories joining the analytic effort, the minister assured.