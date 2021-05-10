UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Hotline For Women In Need Fielded 20% More Calls Amid Lockdown - Official

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 10:02 PM

German Hotline for Women in Need Fielded 20% More Calls Amid Lockdown - Official

The domestic violence hotline in Germany has seen a significant increase in calls in 2020 compared to the year before, the head of the "Violence Against Women" line said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The domestic violence hotline in Germany has seen a significant increase in calls in 2020 compared to the year before, the head of the "Violence Against Women" line said on Monday.

"We consulted 50,400 people last year, 42,000 calls were for domestic violence. We are talking about a 20% increase versus the year before," Petra Soechting told a news conference.

Soechting, an official with the Federal agency for family and civil society affairs, said the average number of calls per week spiked from 850 in March 2020, when the coronavirus lockdown began, to 1,300 in the following month.

Starting April 2020, every third call on the hotline was for domestic violence, she estimated.

The number of calls by victims' neighbors, friends and relatives also jumped 20%.

Soechting said that the lockdown made it harder for shelters to take in victims due to social distancing rules. Children's services and family consultants reported same difficulties.

"Providing fast and burocracy-free assistance to women in need of shelter became much harder," she admitted.

She said the number of calls for help that required involvement of police and rescue services rose by more than 40%. Almost 40% of calls were made in the evening and at night.

Related Topics

Police Civil Society Germany Same March April Women 2020 National University Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.