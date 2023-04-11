Close
German Households' Gas Consumption Drops 21% In 2022 Due To Inflation - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 04:30 PM

German Households' Gas Consumption Drops 21% in 2022 Due to Inflation - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) German households decreased their gas consumption by 21% and electricity consumption by 12% in 2022 in comparison with the previous year due to high energy prices, German media group RND reported on Tuesday, citing data of the Check 24 price monitoring service.

Check 24 managing director Steffen Suttner told RND that the surge in gas prices made German households "extremely economical."

An average energy consumption per household in Germany has decreased by 4,000 kilowatt-hours to about 15,400 kilowatt-hours from 2021, the report said.

Earlier in April, the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action released a draft law on energy efficiency, providing for decreasing energy consumption by 26.5% by 2030 compared to 2008.

Since 2021, energy and food prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend, in large part due to the COVID-19 restrictive measures. After the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the West increased sanctions pressure on Moscow. Disruption of supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices in Europe.

