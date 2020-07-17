UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Industry Union Calls On EU To Protect Companies From US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

German Industry Union Calls on EU to Protect Companies From US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Washington's plan to introduce additional restrictions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline seriously burdens Trans-Atlantic relations, to which the EU should find a political solution and a way to protect European companies from the consequences of these sanctions, Joachim Lang, the head of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), said on Friday.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that the United States was updating public guidance to add sanctions to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the second line of the Turk Stream 2 under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. The projects were exempt from the law, as construction had begun before the legislation went into effect.

"The growing influence of the United States on the European energy supply project is seriously burdening Trans-Atlantic relations. Threatening sanctions poses increased risks to the principle of legal certainty and investment for approximately 120 large and small enterprises from 12 countries. European gas consumers must take price increases into account due to these threats," Lang said, as quoted in the BDI's statement.

According to the official, the German industry is criticizing the extraterritorial application of US sanctions, as it violates international law.

"The EU should strive to find a political solution with the US and develop ways to protect European enterprises from the future effects of illegal and unilateral US sanctions," Lang said, noting the importance of protecting the EU's legal sovereignty and strategic economic interests.

The Nord Stream 2 project aims at laying a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

The US, which promotes its liquefied natural gas in the EU, and Ukraine, which before the diversification of the Russian-EU pipeline network enjoyed exclusive rights and privileges of the key transit country, are the fiercest opponents of the project.

On December 20, US President Donald Trump signed the 2020 defense budget, which included sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project, forcing Allseas, a Swiss company responsible for laying down the pipes, to withdraw from the project with just 100 miles left to lay.

In early June, US senators introduced a bipartisan bill that would tighten sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to potentially hit numerous European companies, banks and governmental organizations that work with the project. According to media reports, Germany is putting together a set of countermeasures to mobilize a coordinated EU-wide response.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Budget German Company Trump Germany Nord Price United States Sweden Finland Denmark June December Gas 2020 Media From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

26 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

3 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

3 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.