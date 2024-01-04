German inflation rises again in December

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) German inflation rose in December, preliminary data showed Thursday, as the pace of price rises picked up again after months of steady decline.

Consumer prices climbed 3.7 percent year-on-year, up from a reading of 3.2 percent in November, according to the Federal statistics agency Destatis.

The last monthly increase in the indicator was recorded in June, and the renewed increase was anticipated by analysts.

"The main reason for the rise in inflation lies in the past," said Fritzi Koehler-Geib, chief economist at public lender KfW.

A rise in energy prices in December 2023 as compared with the previous year could be put down to government support for household bills at the end of 2022.