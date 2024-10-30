German inflation rises sharply in October

(@FahadShabbir)

) German inflation rose more than expected in October, preliminary data showed Wednesday, climbing back up to two percent on the back of higher food prices

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a smaller uptick of 1.8 percent.

The acceleration comes after the annual inflation rate in Europe's largest economy fell to 1.

6 percent in September, the lowest level in more than three years and well below the European Central Bank's two-percent target.

The October increase was led by higher prices for food, services and goods as well as less favourable energy base effects, data by federal statistics office Destatis showed.

"The monthly increase by 0.4 percent shows that inflationary pressure in Germany is still very much alive and kicking," said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.