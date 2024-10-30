Open Menu

German Inflation Rises Sharply In October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:40 PM

German inflation rises sharply in October

) German inflation rose more than expected in October, preliminary data showed Wednesday, climbing back up to two percent on the back of higher food prices

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) German inflation rose more than expected in October, preliminary data showed Wednesday, climbing back up to two percent on the back of higher food prices.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a smaller uptick of 1.8 percent.

The acceleration comes after the annual inflation rate in Europe's largest economy fell to 1.

6 percent in September, the lowest level in more than three years and well below the European Central Bank's two-percent target.

The October increase was led by higher prices for food, services and goods as well as less favourable energy base effects, data by federal statistics office Destatis showed.

"The monthly increase by 0.4 percent shows that inflationary pressure in Germany is still very much alive and kicking," said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.

Related Topics

Europe German Bank Germany September October

Recent Stories

KU develops curricula to address current, future n ..

KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC

39 minutes ago
 Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

38 minutes ago
 CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first pub ..

CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital

38 minutes ago
 IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

38 minutes ago
 114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Pun ..

114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab

38 minutes ago
 17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

38 minutes ago
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

51 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

51 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against cri ..

IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements

1 hour ago
 UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

1 hour ago
 Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered

Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered

34 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of yo ..

Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World