German Inflation Rises Sharply In October
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:40 PM
) German inflation rose more than expected in October, preliminary data showed Wednesday, climbing back up to two percent on the back of higher food prices
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) German inflation rose more than expected in October, preliminary data showed Wednesday, climbing back up to two percent on the back of higher food prices.
Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a smaller uptick of 1.8 percent.
The acceleration comes after the annual inflation rate in Europe's largest economy fell to 1.
6 percent in September, the lowest level in more than three years and well below the European Central Bank's two-percent target.
The October increase was led by higher prices for food, services and goods as well as less favourable energy base effects, data by federal statistics office Destatis showed.
"The monthly increase by 0.4 percent shows that inflationary pressure in Germany is still very much alive and kicking," said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.
Recent Stories
KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC
Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters
CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital
IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari
114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab
17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements
UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals
Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered
Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah
More Stories From World
-
Climate-scarred Australia faces fiercer fires, floods, droughts32 minutes ago
-
Israel cabinet discusses Lebanon truce framework: minister32 minutes ago
-
Saudi hosts meeting of new group pushing for Palestinian state27 minutes ago
-
American strikes killed up to 35 IS members in Syria: US military27 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Air announces new order of 60 Airbus planes3 minutes ago
-
Eurozone economy grows more than expected13 minutes ago
-
UK budget hikes taxes by £40 bn13 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit3 hours ago
-
Chinese EV giant BYD beats Tesla in quarterly revenue for first time2 hours ago
-
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule4 hours ago
-
Spain races to save victims as floods kill 624 hours ago
-
Chinese EV giant BYD posts surging Q3 sales, surpassing Tesla4 hours ago