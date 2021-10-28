UrduPoint.com

German Inflation Rises To 28-year High Of 4.5%: Data

Thu 28th October 2021

German consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since 1993 in October on the back of higher energy prices, official data showed Thursday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :German consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since 1993 in October on the back of higher energy prices, official data showed Thursday.

The annual inflation rate accelerated for the fourth month in a row, striking 4.5 percent in October, with energy prices soaring by 18.6 percent, according to first estimates from the Federal statistics agency Destatis.

More Stories From World

