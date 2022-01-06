German inflation rises to 5.3% in December: data

Consumer prices in Germany rose at their fastest pace in almost 30 years in December, official data on Thursday showed, pushed up by rising energy costs and supply bottlenecks

Frankfurt, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Consumer prices in Germany rose at their fastest pace in almost 30 years in December, official data on Thursday showed, pushed up by rising energy costs and supply bottlenecks.

The annual inflation rate climbed to 5.3 percent, accelerating for the sixth month in a row, after a 5.2 increase in November, the Federal statistics agency Destatis said in preliminary figures. Over the whole of 2021, inflation came in at 3.1 percent.