German Inflation Slows For First Time Since June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 07:13 PM

The rate of inflation fell to 4.9 percent in Germany in January, its first drop in seven months, official figures published Monday showed

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The rate of inflation fell to 4.9 percent in Germany in January, its first drop in seven months, official figures published Monday showed.

"The inflation rate remains high despite the absence of the base effects caused in 2021," the Federal statistics agency Destatis said in a statement, attributing price rises to "crisis-related effects such as delivery bottlenecks" and the cost of energy.

