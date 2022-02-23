German Insurance Company Says Nord Stream 2 Contract Canceled - Reports

German insurance company Munich Re said on Wednesday that the contract for Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project was canceled, Bloomberg reported

This week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he had instructed the country's economy ministry to take "necessary administrative steps" to revoke the Nord Stream 2 certification.

On Tuesday, the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 operator has been frozen.

Earlier in the day, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that the Nord Stream 2 could be completely halted.