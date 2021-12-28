UrduPoint.com

German Insurers To Pay For Record Losses From Natural Disasters In 2021

BERLIN, Dec. 28 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) --:Insurers in Germany had never before paid for such high losses as in 2021 since 1970s, caused by the devastating flood in July and the hailstorm in early summer, the German Insurance Association (GDV) said on Monday.

With insured losses to houses, household goods, businesses and motor vehicles of around 12.5 billion Euros (14.1 billion U.S. dollars), 2021 was "the most expensive natural hazard year since statistics began in the early 1970s," said Joerg Asmussen, chief executive of GDV.

The losses were even higher than those in 2002 with floods and devastating storms and in 1990 with a hurricane series, causing losses of around 11.5 billion euros respectively, according to GDV. The long-term average value per year is 3.8 billion euros.

In mid-December, the insurance group Swiss Re estimated global losses from natural catastrophes this year at 105 billion U.S. Dollars, the fourth-highest figure since 1970.

