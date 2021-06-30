German Intelligence Accuses Russian Hackers of Attacks on Infrastructure, Banks - Tabloid

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) German intelligence along with other Western secret services believes that hackers from Russia are behind cyberattacks on "critical infrastructure and the banking sector" in the West despite providing no evidence, the Bild tabloid reported citing sources.

Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations, often calling for multilateral dialogue on cybersecurity.

According to Bild, "state Russian hackers from the Fancy Bear group" were allegedly behind the attacks. Germany's Federal Cyber Security Authority reportedly confirmed this information to the outlet on Wednesday.

The sources list several alleged reasons for cyberattacks, including revenge for the tough sanction policy against Moscow, as well as attempts to thwart sanctions on Belarus and its leadership.