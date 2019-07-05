UrduPoint.com
German Intelligence Agency's Claims About Russian Media Unacceptable, Baseless - Zakharova

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The German domestic intelligence agency has blamed Russian media for spreading disinformation but failed to provide any proof, with the allegations being nothing but another attempt to foment "atmosphere of hostility" around Russian news outlets, which runs against media freedom principles, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Last week, the German Interior Ministry and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution issued its annual report for 2018. The report accused Moscow of spying activities and "disseminating pro-Russian propaganda and disinformation" through its state-run media.

"We have seen the published report written by Germany's counterintelligence that contains a number of accusations against Russia and, apart from the allegations that Russian intelligence services have been actively conducting espionage on German soil, has a particularly big section dedicated to influence of Russian media on German public opinion. For example, the Sputnik news agency and the RT Deutsch tv channel are accused ” I quote ” 'of disseminating propaganda and disinformation.' All these statements were made in the report without any evidence or facts provided ... The conclusions made in the report are however unambiguous," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The diplomat called such policies toward Russian media "unacceptable and violating the basic principles of media freedom and freedom of expression," urging relevant international organizations, first of all the OSCE media freedom representative office, to take note of the situation.

Zakharova also mentioned that the report claimed that Russian media outlets "are disguised as independent media to hide the fact that they belong to the Russian state" and "exert subtle influence" on the German public, even though neither RT nor Sputnik has ever concealed that they are state-funded.

According to the spokeswoman, the report is "full of such peremptory accusations" and fully coincides with the opinion of the German Federation of Journalists, which urged national regulators supervising media activities to not issue a license for RT Deutsch back in January.

The Russian Foreign Ministry therefore views the report as "another stage of inciting the atmosphere of hostility and toxicity around Russian media," Zakharova concluded, stressing that this "aggressive attitude" was being fomented with the direct participation of the German intelligence services.

The situation around Russia media in Germany took a negative turn in January, when the German Federation of Journalists claimed that RT Deutsch was a "tool for Kremlin propaganda" and called for denying the broadcaster a license.

Secretary of the Russian Union of Journalists Timur Shafir later denounced his German colleagues' statements as "a blatant and unprincipled violation of the basic principles of the profession."

