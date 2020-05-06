UrduPoint.com
German Intelligence Among Mediators In Secret Israel-Hamas Swap Talks - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 07:23 PM

Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND), a high-ranking Swiss diplomat and a retired Egyptian army general have been mediating between Israel and Hamas on a possible prisoner swap for nearly two years, German newspaper Die Zeit reported Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND), a high-ranking Swiss diplomat and a retired Egyptian army general have been mediating between Israel and Hamas on a possible prisoner swap for nearly two years, German newspaper Die Zeit reported Wednesday.

According to the publication, the secret negotiations look to set up an exchange between the two sides of two Israeli civilians and two bodies of Israeli soldiers being held by Hamas and Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

According to Zeit's BND sources, the negotiations began in summer 2018, months after German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visited Israel and made the proposal to the Israeli leadership.

The two German officers and the Egyptian ex-general were involved in negotiations that led to the release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit from captivity in Gaza in 2011.

