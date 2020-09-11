UrduPoint.com
German Intelligence Believes Navalny 'Poisoned' By 'Stronger' Type Of Novichok - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 10:03 PM

German newspaper Der Spiegel reported, citing the head of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Bruno Kahl, that in the "poisoning" of Alexey Navalny, a "stronger" form of the Novichok agent had been used

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) German newspaper Der Spiegel reported, citing the head of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Bruno Kahl, that in the "poisoning" of Alexey Navalny, a "stronger" form of the Novichok agent had been used.

According to the publication, experts from the Bundeswehr Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology analyzed Navalny's blood and urine, as well as traces on the bottle that the opposition figure had with him. Based on the analyzes, a conclusion was made about the allegedly "stronger" type of the poisonous substance.

