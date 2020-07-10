UrduPoint.com
German Intelligence Report Contains Groundless Claims Against Moscow - Russian Embassy

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) A report of Germany's domestic intelligence agency BfV contains groundless claims against Russia, shows signs of a "witch-hunt", and will have a negative impact on Russia-Germany Relations, the Russian embassy in Berlin told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and counter-intelligence chief Thomas Haldenwang presented the report, which said that Russia, China, Iran and Turkey "remain the main actors of anti-Germany espionage and influence." The report specified that Russian intelligence activities target all areas of German policies that can potentially affect Moscow, especially the foreign and economic policy.

"We paid attention to the anti-Russian accusations of the report on the work of counterintelligence of Germany presented in Berlin. The groundless accusations, presented in the traditions of the witch-hunt, are perplexing," the embassy said, adding that the report was aimed that raising the issue of so-called "Russian threat" for political reasons.

According to the diplomatic mission, such reports do not contribute to the positive development of Russian-German relations.

