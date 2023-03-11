UrduPoint.com

German Intelligence Says 61 Extremists Left For Ukraine Since Last Year - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2023 | 08:37 PM

German Intelligence Says 61 Extremists Left for Ukraine Since Last Year - Reports

German intelligence is aware of 61 "extremists and politically motivated criminals" from Germany who have traveled eastward to Ukraine since the start of the conflict last winter, media reported Saturday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) German intelligence is aware of 61 "extremists and politically motivated criminals" from Germany who have traveled eastward to Ukraine since the start of the conflict last winter, media reported Saturday.

Of them, at least 29 are believed to be still in Ukraine, the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung daily cited sources from the German security community as saying. The BfV intelligence agency did not say whether they were involved directly in the fighting and on which side.

The newspaper also cited Federal police as saying that 31 of the identified extremists stood to the right of the political spectrum.

A further 24 were classified as supporters of "foreign ideology or extremism," while a handful others were religious fanatics. One person was labeled as a left-leaning extremist, the report said.

The Russian Defense Ministry suggests that foreign fighters in Ukraine number in the thousands. It says it has evidence that mercenaries from over 60 countries have been fighting alongside Ukrainian armed forces and sees their presence in the conflict zone as a form of Western support for Kiev, on top of military funding and weapons deliveries.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Russia German Germany Kiev Criminals Media From Top

Recent Stories

Tens of Thousands Rally in Paris Amid 7th Nationwi ..

Tens of Thousands Rally in Paris Amid 7th Nationwide Pension Reform Strike

3 minutes ago
 Long Covid much less likely after Omicron infectio ..

Long Covid much less likely after Omicron infection: Study

3 minutes ago
 Power supply suspended in few areas of Hyd due to ..

Power supply suspended in few areas of Hyd due to 'burnt cable' at NTDC: HESCO

3 minutes ago
 Woman found dead at her residence in Latifabad

Woman found dead at her residence in Latifabad

3 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Gov ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government Leadership Retreat

29 minutes ago
 Speakers stress on Baloch exiled leaders, militant ..

Speakers stress on Baloch exiled leaders, militants to hold talks

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.