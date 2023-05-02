German Intelligence Warned Officials Working Near Russian Embassy of 'Espionage' - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) German intelligence has instructed officials working in buildings near the Russian embassy in Berlin to turn computer screens away from windows, stop using wireless devices that are easier to tap and close blinds during meetings because of alleged espionage, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

In addition, a former senior aide to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the newspaper that her staff had previously wondered how many alleged "spies" might be working in the Russian diplomatic mission, sometimes suggesting as many as 600.

German officials believe that Russia is allegedly trying to obtain information about arms supplies to Kiev or training of the Ukrainian military abroad, the report said.

On April 22, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Berlin had made a decision on another mass expulsion of Russian diplomatic staff in Germany. In response, Moscow decided to expel more than 20 German diplomats from Russia.