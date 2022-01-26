German Intelligence Warns Firms About Chinese Cyberspying

(@FahadShabbir)

Chinese cyberattacks are on the rise, German domestic intelligence agency BfV warned Wednesday, saying China has been increasingly targeting German business to steal commercial secrets

A "cyber letter" published by the BfV said it had observed "a rise in attacks on German targets" by the Chinese hacking group APT27, which has been active since 2010.

The Federal agency warned companies it had "findings about an ongoing cyberespionage campaign by the cyberattack group APT27" starting as early as March. Some firms have already seen sensitive data compromised.

BfV said the criminal group, also known as Emissary Panda, was using backdoor malware called Hyperbro to gain access to corporate accounts and cloud services.

The hackers are said to target a variety of companies, including in the pharmaceutical and technology industries, as well as their clients and service providers along the supply chain.