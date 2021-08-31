UrduPoint.com

German Interior Chief Urges Unified EU Approach To Belarus Migrant Influx

Tue 31st August 2021 | 10:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said after the meeting of the EU's home affairs council on Tuesday that the 27-nation bloc needed to act together on the crisis at the border with Belarus.

Seehofer blamed the influx of migrants on the Belarusian government, which he said was using people as a political weapon. He said the EU needed to defend itself from this "hybrid threat.

"

"Only by acting together can the EU bring order to its external borders. If it doesn't, countries will do it themselves, which isn't better in general, but I understand them," he said in a doorstep interview.

Lithuania, Latvia and Poland accuse Belarus of letting migrants cross over to get back at the EU for imposing economic sanctions on it. Belarus argues it can no longer afford tough border security. Poland began building a barbed wire fence along the border with Belarus last week.

