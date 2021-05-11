German Interior Minister Alarmed by Migrant Influx Via Balkan Route

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer plans to raise the growing threat of a new migrant surge with Bavaria's ruling Christian Socialists.

The southeastern state was the main entry point for migrants from the Balkans and the middle East in 2015-2016 as they sought to reach the wealthier countries in western and northern Europe.

"It is apparent that the migration numbers are rising significantly, in particular on the Balkan route," Seehofer told the German news agency dpa in an interview published on Tuesday.

The minister, who clashed with Chancellor Angela Merkel over her open-arms policy at the peak of the migrant crisis, said something must be done to address the resurging threat.

"I will talk with my faction about it. We must do something so we do not get back to the alarming numbers," he said.

Slightly over 100,000 migrants requested asylum in Germany in 2020. Seehofer estimated that the country could take in 200,000 migrants a year without running into social or political problems.