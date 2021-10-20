German Interior Minister Confirms He Proposed to Poland to Arrange Joint Border Patrols

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer confirmed on Wednesday that he made a proposal to Poland to arrange joint border patrols amid the influx of refugees to the EU via Belarus

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer confirmed on Wednesday that he made a proposal to Poland to arrange joint border patrols amid the influx of refugees to the EU via Belarus.

The DPA agency has reported that Seehofer made such a proposal to his Polish counterpart.

"We support the Polish government in protecting against illegal migration on the border with Belarus or Latvia and Lithuania. I suggested to my colleagues (at a meeting of the German Cabinet of Ministers) that we, together with our Polish colleagues, carry out joint patrols on Polish territory. Not on the border of Poland with Belarus, but on our common border," Seehofer told a press conference.