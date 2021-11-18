German Interior MinisterHorst Seehofer denied reports alleging that Germany declared its readiness to accept part of the migrants from the Polish-Belarusian border

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) German Interior MinisterHorst Seehofer denied reports alleging that Germany declared its readiness to accept part of the migrants from the Polish-Belarusian border.

"An example of such false information today was that the federal government was allegedly ready to accept a certain number of refugees. It was about 2,000. I immediately contacted the Federal Chancellor and received a clear answer that this was false information," Seehofer said after a meeting with a Polish counterpart in Warsaw.

Europe in the future "will have to deal more often with the fact that with the help of false reports, attempts are made to exert pressure," he said

"This message is false. Everything remains as discussed by the Chancellor and the Polish Prime Minister as well as by us: everything we do, we coordinate, we contact each other and do not play politics behind the backs of our partners," Seehofer added.

He stressed that Germany was ready to provide humanitarian assistance to migrants who have ended up in Belarus, but does not intend to accept them.

"These people are an instrument of a hybrid strategy. Therefore, it would be in our European values to take care of supplying (humanitarian aid) to these refugees. What we are not going to do is accept refugees, succumb to pressure and say that we accept refugees in European countries. Because this will mean that the calculation (of the organizers of the scheme for promoting migrants) has worked," he said.