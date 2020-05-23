UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Interior Minister 'Disappointed' By New EU Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 02:13 AM

German Interior Minister 'Disappointed' by New EU Commission

The German interior minister has criticized the European Union's executive body led by Ursula von der Leyen for going after member states instead of being the driving force behind their shared policies

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The German interior minister has criticized the European Union's executive body led by Ursula von der Leyen for going after member states instead of being the driving force behind their shared policies.

"I pinned high hopes on the new EU Commission. Today I am disappointed, to put it mildly," Horst Seehofer said in an interview to the Spiegel magazine published Friday.

The veteran politician from Bavaria's conservative CSU party said he could take care of migrant children in Greek refugee camps and sea rescues but stressed they were all EU tasks.

Seehofer argued that the commission was too busy taking legal action against EU nations that it sees as acting in violation of the union's regulations.

"I noticed that the EU has started unusually many infringement and complaint procedures against member states," the minister said, adding this hurt the bloc's unity.

The commission has acted against Poland over its judicial reforms, against Hungary for giving the prime minister broader powers to fight the pandemic and, more recently, against Germany after a court ruled that the European Central Bank's sovereign debt purchases partially contravened the constitution.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Minister German European Union Bank Germany Poland Hungary All From Refugee Unity Foods Limited Court

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Sunday in Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jord ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, AD C ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.