German Interior Minister Says Bundestag Elections Intact From Cyberattacks

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday that cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns had no impact on the September 26 parliamentary elections

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday that cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns had no impact on the September 26 parliamentary elections.

Asked what impact the cyberattacks had on the elections at a press conference in Berlin, Seehofer replied, "None.

"

"In any case (the impact of cyberattacks was) much less than that of administrative practices in Berlin," the minister joked, praising the preparedness of the country's authorities, particularly of the election authority, the Federal Returning Office.

Voting in the German capital experienced disruptions in ballot supply as the election day coincided with the annual Berlin Marathon, when several streets were blocked.

Last week, the Returning Office said that it would appeal the elections in two districts of the city, where the gap between the first and second place turned out to be very small.