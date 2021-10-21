UrduPoint.com

German Interior Minister Says Bundestag Elections Intact From Cyberattacks

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:28 PM

German Interior Minister Says Bundestag Elections Intact From Cyberattacks

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday that cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns had no impact on the September 26 parliamentary elections

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday that cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns had no impact on the September 26 parliamentary elections.

Asked what impact the cyberattacks had on the elections at a press conference in Berlin, Seehofer replied, "None.

"

"In any case (the impact of cyberattacks was) much less than that of administrative practices in Berlin," the minister joked, praising the preparedness of the country's authorities, particularly of the election authority, the Federal Returning Office.

Voting in the German capital experienced disruptions in ballot supply as the election day coincided with the annual Berlin Marathon, when several streets were blocked.

Last week, the Returning Office said that it would appeal the elections in two districts of the city, where the gap between the first and second place turned out to be very small.

Related Topics

Election Interior Minister German Marathon Berlin September

Recent Stories

Excellence in Oncology Care meeting opens in Dubai

Excellence in Oncology Care meeting opens in Dubai

4 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh set the target of 1 ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh set the target of 182 for PNG

14 minutes ago
 Turkish Foreign Ministry Unaware About Detention o ..

Turkish Foreign Ministry Unaware About Detention of 4 Russian Citizens

2 minutes ago
 Turkey Interested in Continuation of Russia-NATO D ..

Turkey Interested in Continuation of Russia-NATO Dialogue - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt plans 19 new projects to promote interfait ..

KP Govt plans 19 new projects to promote interfaith harmony

2 minutes ago
 Militant Attacks on DRC Villages Kill 16 Civilians ..

Militant Attacks on DRC Villages Kill 16 Civilians - Watchdog

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.