German Interior Minister Says Hanau Shooting Motivated by Racism

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The shooting in the city of Hanau is a racially motivated terrorist attack, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Friday.

On Wednesday, a 43-year old German national opened fire in two hookah parlors in the Hesse region's city of Hanau, murdering nine people.

"This is definitely a terrorist attack motivated by racism.

This is the third terrorist attack caused by right-wing views in Germany in the last several months, following the Walter Lubcke assassination and the Halle synagogue attack," Seehofer said at a press conference.

In 2019, far-right extremists committed several high profile crimes, including the June murder of 65-year old Walter Lubcke, a politician from the city of Kassel and the October shooting near a synagogue in Halle that took lives of two people. In both cases, the perpetrators were motivated by racist and far-right beliefs.