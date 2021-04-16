German Interior Minister Says Received Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, aged 71, on Thursday, said that he was administered Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, even though the government recommends the AstraZeneca shot to those aged over 60

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, aged 71, on Thursday, said that he was administered Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, even though the government recommends the AstraZeneca shot to those aged over 60.

The minister told reporters in Berlin that he was administered the shot on Wednesday, adding that the Pfizer vaccine was used at his vaccination site.

"I didn't want to make the vaccination a public event," Seehofer said.

Germany started its vaccination campaign in late December in line with the EU rollout. People from high-priority groups, including medical workers, elderly people, and teachers, are the first to get their doses. The country has so far registered four vaccines those made by Pfizer/Biontech, Moderna, Johnson&Johnson, and AstraZeneca. To date, 14.6 million, or 17.6 percent of Germans were vaccinated at least once.

The use of the coronavirus vaccine from AstraZeneca was discontinued in Germany on March 15 as a precautionary measure after information about adverse thromboembolic effects on the background of vaccination. After the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported that the vaccine is safe and effective, Germany resumed vaccination from March 19.

In late March, the standing committee on vaccination at the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases recommended that the UK-Swedish vaccine be used in those aged 60 and over. However, those under the age of 60 who were once administered the AstraZeneca shot were advised to get re-vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna drugs.

Notably, the EMA experts have confirmed the link between the blood clot events and the AstraZeneca vaccine. Despite the findings, the agency still insists that the benefits of the medicine outweigh its risks.