UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Interior Minister Slams Protesters' Attempt To Storm Parliament Building In Berlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 04:20 PM

German Interior Minister Slams Protesters' Attempt to Storm Parliament Building in Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer called "unacceptable" the actions of protesters in Berlin who attempted to storm the parliament building.

Approximately 38,000 people participated in the protest against the coronavirus restrictions on Saturday in the German capital, and the police arrested 300 demonstrators during clashes with law enforcement officers. Media reported that at some point, far-right protesters waving the flag of the German Reich of 1871-1918 and other symbols, climbed the steps of the Reichstag building. The police said officers at the scene were attacked by stones and bottles. In response, policemen began dispersing the protesters using tear gas.

"It is unacceptable that troublemakers and extremists use it [the Reichstag building] for their own purposes," the minister told the Bild newspaper in an interview, adding that the parliament building was a "symbolic center of free democracy of Germany."

Anti-coronavirus protests are organized by Stuttgart's Querdenken 711 initiative group that criticizes the government's response to the pandemic. The police initially opposed the Saturday rally due to fears that it would attract a massive crowd but later allowed it under conditions that organizers would ensure compliance with safety regulations.

Related Topics

Storm Protest Police Interior Minister Parliament Democracy German Germany Stuttgart Berlin Gas Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 1,196 scholarships for stud ..

26 minutes ago

India reports 78,761 new coronavirus infections

3 hours ago

Waha Capital launches Income Generating Islamic Fu ..

4 hours ago

US reports 44,656 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

UAE aid ship arrives in Al Mukalla Port, Yemen

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Back to school amid caution and eagerne ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.