German Interior Minister Slams Protesters' Attempt to Storm Parliament Building in Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer called "unacceptable" the actions of protesters in Berlin who attempted to storm the parliament building.

Approximately 38,000 people participated in the protest against the coronavirus restrictions on Saturday in the German capital, and the police arrested 300 demonstrators during clashes with law enforcement officers. Media reported that at some point, far-right protesters waving the flag of the German Reich of 1871-1918 and other symbols, climbed the steps of the Reichstag building. The police said officers at the scene were attacked by stones and bottles. In response, policemen began dispersing the protesters using tear gas.

"It is unacceptable that troublemakers and extremists use it [the Reichstag building] for their own purposes," the minister told the Bild newspaper in an interview, adding that the parliament building was a "symbolic center of free democracy of Germany."

Anti-coronavirus protests are organized by Stuttgart's Querdenken 711 initiative group that criticizes the government's response to the pandemic. The police initially opposed the Saturday rally due to fears that it would attract a massive crowd but later allowed it under conditions that organizers would ensure compliance with safety regulations.