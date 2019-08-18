German Interior Minister Vows to Deprive Homeland-Visiting Syrians of Refugee Status

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer believes that Syrians who visit their homeland on vacation should be denied refugee status in Germany.

"If a Syrian refugee regularly spends vacation in Syria, he cannot seriously refer to being persecuted in Syria.

We must withdraw his refugee status," the minister said in an interview with the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

In this regard, the migration agency will monitor the travel of refugees, Seehofer said.

"When the situation [in Syria] allows it, we will start deportations," he added.

About 800,000 Syrian citizens received refugee status in Germany in recent years. The war in Syria has been ongoing for more than eight years, most of the territory is now under the control of government troops.