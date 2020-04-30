German Interior Ministry Bans Activities of Hezbollah Movement

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has banned the activities of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement across the country, spokesman for the ministry Steve Alter said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has banned the activities of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement across the country, spokesman for the ministry Steve Alter said on Thursday.

"Federal Minister Seehofer banned today the activities of Shiite terrorist organization Hezbollah (the Party of God) in Germany. In the morning hours, police activities are underway in several regions. Even in times of crisis, the rule of law is able to act," Alter wrote on Twitter.

Last December, the Bundestag called on the federal government to ban Hezbollah, explaining that Germany with about a thousand supporters is used by the movement as a militant hideout militants and logistics center.

Politicians also called on the government to stop separating the political and militarized wing of the Lebanese movement.

In addition, the lawmakers insisted that the government, together with international partners, take measures to reduce the influence of Hezbollah in the middle East, especially in Syria. At the same time, they asked to ban only the movement's activities but not the movement itself, since the existence of social and organizational structures of Hezbollah in Germany had not been established.