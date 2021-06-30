German Interior Ministry Denies Reports of Major Cyberattack From Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The German Interior Ministry has no information to confirm the alleged large-scale cyberattack on German facilities coming from Russia, ministry spokesman Steve Alter said on Wednesday.

German tabloid Bild reported earlier in the day, citing intelligence sources, that Germany allegedly detected a "large-scale cyberattack" by Russia on the country's critical infrastructure and banking system.

"We saw the media reports.

The responsible agencies do not currently have information about a large-scale attack having taken place. Overall, the number of cyberattacks has not increased in recent days," Alter said at a briefing.

According to the spokesman, the only attack detected in Germany in recent days was a "probably criminally motivated" DDoS attack on a government contractor. He added that the attack was quickly prevented and resulted in "very small interference" with the targeted enterprise's operations.