German Interior Ministry Has Not Recorded Any Cyberattacks on COVID-19 Vaccine Developers

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Germany has not yet registered any cyberattacks on its major developers of vaccines against the coronavirus, the Interior Ministry's spokesman, Steve Alter, said on Friday.

On Thursday, the UK National Cyber Security Centre said it had uncovered, in cooperation with the United States and Canada, a "malicious campaign" of Russian-linked hackers to steal valuable information from coronavirus vaccine developers in the three countries.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab blamed Russian intelligence services for the attack, and the Kremlin firmly refuted accusations.

"Germany has not yet registered cyberattacks targeting major centers developing vaccines against COVID-19," Alter said at a briefing.

Also on Friday, the German Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Christofer Burger, said that Berlin did not have "its own information" on UK statements about the alleged hacking attempts.