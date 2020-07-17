UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Interior Ministry Has Not Recorded Any Cyberattacks On COVID-19 Vaccine Developers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 08:18 PM

German Interior Ministry Has Not Recorded Any Cyberattacks on COVID-19 Vaccine Developers

Germany has not yet registered any cyberattacks on its major developers of vaccines against the coronavirus, the Interior Ministry's spokesman, Steve Alter, said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Germany has not yet registered any cyberattacks on its major developers of vaccines against the coronavirus, the Interior Ministry's spokesman, Steve Alter, said on Friday.

On Thursday, the UK National Cyber Security Centre said it had uncovered, in cooperation with the United States and Canada, a "malicious campaign" of Russian-linked hackers to steal valuable information from coronavirus vaccine developers in the three countries.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab blamed Russian intelligence services for the attack, and the Kremlin firmly refuted accusations.

"Germany has not yet registered cyberattacks targeting major centers developing vaccines against COVID-19," Alter said at a briefing.

Also on Friday, the German Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Christofer Burger, said that Berlin did not have "its own information" on UK statements about the alleged hacking attempts.

Related Topics

Attack Interior Ministry Russia Canada German Germany Berlin United Kingdom United States From Hacking Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

2 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

2 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

2 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

3 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.