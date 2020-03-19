German Interior Ministry Introduces New Restrictions on Entry Into Country Due to COVID-19

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The German Interior Ministry imposed further restrictions on entry into the country as part of the fight against coronavirus, extending the previously introduced norms to intra-European air routes and shipping, said the spokesman for the department, Steve Alter, said.

Earlier in the week, the ministry banned entry into the country for foreigners arriving in Germany by air and sea from outside the EU. The ban does not apply to citizens of the EU and some European countries that are not members of the union, as well as to foreigners who have the right to stay in Germany.

Exceptions can be made only when confirming the urgent need to enter the country.

"Border control now also applies to intra-European air travel and maritime transport. Entry restrictions from this moment apply to flights from Italy, Spain, Austria, France, Luxembourg, Denmark and Switzerland, as well as sea transport from Denmark," Alter said on Twitter.

Germany has register 8,200 cases of COVID-19 infection so far, 12 people have died.