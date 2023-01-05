German Interior Ministry Puts Number of Ukrainian Refugees at Over 1Mln

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Germany took in more than a million Ukrainian refugees since the conflict broke out in their home country last February, the Interior Ministry estimated.

"As of January 2, there were 1,045,854 people," Interior Ministry spokesman Maximilian Kall told reporters at a news briefing.

That number includes only refugees listed in the central register of foreigners, which is managed by the Interior Ministry's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees. The spokesman said that about a third of those registered were minors.