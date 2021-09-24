German Interior Ministry Says Server Attacked by Hackers, No Data Stolen

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The German Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community said on Friday that one of the servers of its statistics department has been targeted by hackers, adding that nothing indicates data was stolen.

"I can confirm that there was a hacker attack on one of the Federal statistics department servers ... This server is not connected to other servers of the ministry. There is currently no information from the Office for Information Security that data was downloaded from the attacked server," a ministry spokesperson told reporters.

The internal server used for the upcoming elections was not affected by the attack, the spokesperson said, noting that no threat was posed to the legislative vote.

A probe was launched to establish who was behind the attack, the spokesperson said.

The German federal legislative elections are scheduled for Sunday. The winning party will then pick the federal chancellor to head the government and replace outgoing Angela Merkel, who is not seeking re-election.