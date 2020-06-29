German Investigators Say More Than 30,000 Suspects Identified in Pedophilia Case - Reports

Investigators in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia have said that there are more than 30,000 suspects linked to a pedophilia case in the town of Bergisch Gladbach, the German DPA news agency reported on Monday, citing prominent state officials

The investigation concerns the distribution and possession of child pornography, as well as several cases of abuse against children, the agency stated. The suspects formed part of an international network that saw individuals discuss the sexual abuse of children on online messaging platforms.

"Those who hesitated were encouraged and pressured by others to put their intentions into practice," North Rhine-Westphalia Justice Minister Peter Biesenbach said, as quoted by the agency.

Biesenbach added that he was disgusted to hear of the network's details, adding that a task force of cybercrime investigators will begin work in the region on Wednesday, the agency reported.

Six prosecutors will reportedly focus on investigating cases that resulted in actual sexual abuse against children.

Investigators made the discovery while working on a case of sexual abuse against a minor that took place in the town of Bergisch Gladbach. A 43-year old man was arrested this past October on allegations of abusing his daughter and posting footage of the abuse online.

Several high-profile cases of pedophilia have shocked Germany over recent months. In early June, police reported that a child abuse ring in the city of Muenster had been infiltrated, resulting in the arrests of 11 people. According to investigators, the victims were aged five, 10, and 12 years old.