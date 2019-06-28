UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Investigators Say Pilot Error Likely Cause Of 2 Eurofighters' Collision - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:08 PM

German Investigators Say Pilot Error Likely Cause of 2 Eurofighters' Collision - Reports

Germany's air force investigators ruled out a mechanical failure as the cause of the fatal collision of two German Eurofighter military aircraft that took place earlier in the week, saying that the accident may have occurred due to a pilot error, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Germany's air force investigators ruled out a mechanical failure as the cause of the fatal collision of two German Eurofighter military aircraft that took place earlier in the week, saying that the accident may have occurred due to a pilot error, local media reported.

On Monday, two Eurofighter Typhoon planes collided midair during low-altitude military exercises in the northern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Both pilots ejected, but only one survived.

According to the German Spiegel news outlet, the Bundeswehr, the German Armed Forces, flight safety branch said that one of the pilots may have misheard a command he received over the radio from the control tower.

Following the accident, politicians from northern Germany called on the Bundeswehr to reassess where it conducted it exercises, saying that the region hosts many tourists who could have been hurt in the accident. The German Defense Ministry responded that the armed forces practiced along the country's borders because that was where they would need to defend in case of an emergency.

Related Topics

Accident German Germany May Media From

Recent Stories

PTCL celebrates future leaders under FUEL Program ..

43 minutes ago

The Opening Ceremony Of Gasoline Production Plant ..

48 minutes ago

Central banks abandon rupee despite promises: Mian ..

55 minutes ago

French Prosecution Says Lacks Evidence to Consider ..

2 minutes ago

SECP holds awareness sessions on terrorist financi ..

2 minutes ago

Result of SSC Part-II Annual Exams to be announced ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.