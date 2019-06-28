German Investigators Say Pilot Error Likely Cause of 2 Eurofighters' Collision - Reports

Germany's air force investigators ruled out a mechanical failure as the cause of the fatal collision of two German Eurofighter military aircraft that took place earlier in the week, saying that the accident may have occurred due to a pilot error, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Germany 's air force investigators ruled out a mechanical failure as the cause of the fatal collision of two German Eurofighter military aircraft that took place earlier in the week, saying that the accident may have occurred due to a pilot error, local media reported.

On Monday, two Eurofighter Typhoon planes collided midair during low-altitude military exercises in the northern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Both pilots ejected, but only one survived.

According to the German Spiegel news outlet, the Bundeswehr, the German Armed Forces, flight safety branch said that one of the pilots may have misheard a command he received over the radio from the control tower.

Following the accident, politicians from northern Germany called on the Bundeswehr to reassess where it conducted it exercises, saying that the region hosts many tourists who could have been hurt in the accident. The German Defense Ministry responded that the armed forces practiced along the country's borders because that was where they would need to defend in case of an emergency.