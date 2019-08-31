The Central Office for the Investigation of National Socialist Crimes in Ludwigsburg, the Germany's main agency responsible for investigating war crimes during Nazi rule, is studying a request by the Sputnik news agency about the involvement of German and Latvian nationals in war crimes in Russia's Novgorod region during World War II

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) The Central Office for the Investigation of National Socialist Crimes in Ludwigsburg, the Germany's main agency responsible for investigating war crimes during Nazi rule, is studying a request by the Sputnik news agency about the involvement of German and Latvian nationals in war crimes in Russia's Novgorod region during World War II, and the German side is interested in getting additional data from the news outlet, the German investigative agency said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal probe in May into mass executions of people in the Russian western villages of Zhestyanaya Gorka and Chernoye in 1941-1943. Archive notes suggest that some 4,000 people were buried in the area during the German occupation. The remains of at least 500 people were unearthed.

"Your request has been received here. An order was issued to translate the text (a material mentioned by Sputnik in the request], to which a link leads and to verify it," the statement said.

The German investigators have also requested from Sputnik to provide additional information about the Nazis involved in the massacre, which was obtained by the agency.

The Central Office for the Investigation of National Socialist Crimes was established in 1958 to deal with the search and analysis of information about Nazi crimes. The search is conducted both in Germany and around the world.

Earlier in August, Sergei Kilesso, the head of the felony department at the Russian regional investigative authority, told Sputnik that some Nazis, who had taken part in wartime mass murders of civilians in what is now Russia's Novgorod region could still be alive.