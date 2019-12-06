UrduPoint.com
German Investment In Russia May Grow By 20% In 2020 - RDIF Head

Fri 06th December 2019

The amount of German investments in the Russian economy could increase by 20 percent in 2020, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said Friday following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German businessmen

"It was an extremely positive and warm meeting.

We witnessed very active cooperation with German businesses, a very positive attitude of all businessmen here, the Eastern Committee of the German Economy actively supports interaction with Russia, and we believe that the German investment in the Russian economy will grow sharply next year," Dmitriev said.

"We expect the German investment in Russia to grow up to 20 percent next year," he added.

