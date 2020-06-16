German investor confidence highest since March 2006: survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Confidence among investors in Germany surged in June to its highest level since before the financial crisis, a closely-watched survey showed Tuesday, as Europe's top economy emerges from a virus lockdown.

The ZEW institute's monthly barometer added 12.4 points to 63.4 in June, the same level as in March 2006, as "confidence grows that the growth trough will pass in summer," ZEW chief Achim Wambach said.