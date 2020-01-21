UrduPoint.com
German Investor Confidence Hits Four-year High

The US-China trade truce has sent German investor confidence soaring to its highest level in more than four years, a closely-watched survey said Tuesday

The ZEW institute's monthly barometer measuring investors' economic expectations climbed to 26.7 points in January, up 16 points on December's reading.

January's figure brings the index to its highest level "since July 2015", ZEW said in a statement, far exceeding analysts' expectations.

The optimism among investors in Europe's top economy comes after the United States and China last week signed a partial trade deal that eased tensions after nearly two years of tit-for-tat tariffs.

"This gives rise to the hope that the trade dispute's negative effects on the German economy will be less pronounced than previously thought," ZEW chief Achim Wambach said in a statement.

