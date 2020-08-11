German investor confidence hits highest level since 2004: ZEW

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Confidence among investors in Germany soared to its highest level in almost 17 years in August, as Europe's largest economy accelerates its rebound from the crushing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ZEW institute's monthly barometer measuring investor expectations for the economy leapt to 71.5, based on a survey of 178 analysts, the highest since January 2004. The reading is a rise of 12.2 points from July, when it declined slightly.