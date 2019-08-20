UrduPoint.com
German, Iraqi Defense Chiefs Discuss Joint Fight Against IS

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:24 PM

German, Iraqi Defense Chiefs Discuss Joint Fight Against IS

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer met in Baghdad on Tuesday with her Iraqi counterpart, Najah Shammari, to discuss the fight against Islamists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer met in Baghdad on Tuesday with her Iraqi counterpart, Najah Shammari, to discuss the fight against Islamists.

"We discussed... support for Iraq and the training of its armed forces. We will continue fighting against the IS terrorist group [Islamic State, banned in Russia] as part of an international coalition," she was quoted as saying by the Al-Sumaria channel.

Kramp-Karrenbauer is on a tour of the middle East. She visited German troops at a base in Jordan on Monday and flew to Iraq overnight to meet troops stationed near Baghdad.

Speaking to reporters in Jordan before leaving for Iraq, she said that German troops were "defending here the security of Europe and our own country against the Islamist terrorism, the Islamic State."

German media said her visit was meant to build support at home for continued engagement in the US-led operation. Her country's role has been limited to flying Tornado spy jets, refueling aircraft and training Iraqi forces but the Social Democrats in the governing coalition do not want to extend the mission past October 31, 2019.

